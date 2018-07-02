HAMMOND, Wis. (WCCO) — The Fourth of July holiday just wouldn’t be the same without fireworks for Heather Kightlinger.

“I’ve loved them since I’ve been about 4. I spent my summers in North Dakota where everything was legal,” said Kightlinger.

Coupons in hand, she made the half hour trip from Minnesota to Fireworks Direct in Hammond, Wis., to take advantage of their “Buy One, Get One for 99 Cents” sale.

This is one of the busiest days of the year for the store. The doors will be open for customers from 7 a.m. until midnight.

“I have a lot of people… that come in right at 7 in the morning because they know they can have the store to themselves and get a lot of one-on-one attention,” said Matt Lamb of Fireworks Direct.

Because business is split between two states with two different sets of laws, there are a few rules customers need to remember.

If it flies or if it bangs, it isn’t permitted in Minnesota. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and have a fun Fourth of July.

Sparklers, ground blooms, smoke balls and smoke grenades are all in the store’s “Safe and Sane” area, where only fireworks that are legal in Minnesota are displayed.