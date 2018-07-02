  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Fireworks, Fireworks Direct, Fourth Of July, Hudson, independence day, Local TV, Mary McGuire, Wisconsin

HAMMOND, Wis. (WCCO) — The Fourth of July holiday just wouldn’t be the same without fireworks for Heather Kightlinger.

“I’ve loved them since I’ve been about 4. I spent my summers in North Dakota where everything was legal,” said Kightlinger.

Coupons in hand, she made the half hour trip from Minnesota to Fireworks Direct in Hammond, Wis., to take advantage of their “Buy One, Get One for 99 Cents” sale.

This is one of the busiest days of the year for the store. The doors will be open for customers from 7 a.m. until midnight.

“I have a lot of people… that come in right at 7 in the morning because they know they can have the store to themselves and get a lot of one-on-one attention,” said Matt Lamb of Fireworks Direct.

Because business is split between two states with two different sets of laws, there are a few rules customers need to remember.

If it flies or if it bangs, it isn’t permitted in Minnesota. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and have a fun Fourth of July.

Sparklers, ground blooms, smoke balls and smoke grenades are all in the store’s “Safe and Sane” area, where only fireworks that are legal in Minnesota are displayed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.