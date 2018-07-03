LANGENHORN, GERMANY - JANUARY 13: Pigs look out from their pen at the Ebsen organic farm on January 13, 2011 in Langenhorn, Germany. Organic foods retailers are reporting a surge in demand following the recent dioxin contamination scandal sparked by the announcement by the German company Harles and Jentzsch that some of the fatty proteins it had supplied to animals feeds producers was tainted with dioxin. German authorities responded by barring 4,700 mostly poultry and hog farms from selling their products until laboratory tests could guarantee them dioxin free. Investigators are meanwhile pursuing a criminal investigation against the leading employees at Harles and Jentzsch. Organic farms have thus far been immune from the scandal since they use no industrially-produced animal feed. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) (credit: Joern Pollex/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Residents near a proposed large-scale hog farm in Fillmore County want Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration to order a full environmental review.

Waukon, Iowa-based Catalpa wants to build a 4,980-sow piglet-producing facility about 10 miles east of Harmony. It would general over 7 million gallons of manure annually in a geologically porous area of southeastern Minnesota.

Around 400 people packed a community meeting last month to express concern over the impacts to groundwater and the odors.

The Land Stewardship Project and Responsible Agriculture in Karst Country organized a bus trip from the area to St. Paul Tuesday so residents could meet with Dayton and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials as the comment period on the initial environmental review closes.

The MPCA will decide if a full environmental impact statement is necessary.

