Filed Under:Fatal Shoooting, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the Seven Corners neighborhood in Minneapolis Tuesday.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South.

Police say one man who had been shot was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by someone – not an ambulance – where he died.

There were multiple shots fired in the area, and police think there may be more victim.

Police say there were many people in the area who may have witnessed the shooting, and police are asking them to contact them with information.

There have been no arrests.

