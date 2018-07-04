  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bankruptcy Fraud, Denny Hecker, Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Disgraced former Minnesota auto dealer Denny Hecker has been released from a Minneapolis re-entry center after more than seven years in federal custody.

The 66-year-old Hecker was released Tuesday. He was sentenced in 2011 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy and wire fraud.

At one point, Hecker owned 26 car dealerships and a car rental agency, but his financial success took a turn during the Great Recession as the economy struggled and car sales decreased.

Hecker filed for bankruptcy in June 2009, when he owed $767 million. Prosecutors say he took tens of millions from auto lenders, including Chrysler Financial, to live an opulent lifestyle.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.