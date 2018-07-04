MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A redevelopment project in western Wisconsin that included the demolition of an old dog track is off and running.

Crews are demolishing the former St. Croix Meadows Greyhound Racing Park in Hudson, Wisconsin.

It closed in 2001.

The redeveloped area will be home to condos, restaurants and a baseball stadium.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker visited the construction site Tuesday and announced a $500,000 state grant for the project.

The ballpark will be finished next year.

The entire project should be done over the next four years.