DELANO, Minn. (WCCO) — Many might have been worried about the heat this year on the Fourth of July.

But for the state’s oldest and largest celebration, storms briefly put a damper on the festivities. Delano holds one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country, but things looked a little dicey as strong storms rolled through the Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning.

We didn’t know what was going to happen for a while, but the show is going on at this historical parade.

People prepared for the elements with tents and ponchos, but the storms cleared in time for one of the best parades in Minnesota. The show went on – we saw float after float – full of people savoring and celebrating the holidays and the kids – went in big for the candy.

It was a close call with the weather, but Kim Cruise and her husband came prepared.

“When we left our house in Waverly we thought this is going to be a disaster and we just got it up as quickly as we could and like he said, and huddled around and bared down for the storm,” Cruise said.

By a little before noon, parade fans had their umbrellas out to protect themselves from the sun, not the rain.