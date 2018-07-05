AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — With this mid-summer heat, many of us seek comfort at the nearest ice cream parlor.

And when a good ice cream sundae just isn’t good enough, ice cream aficionados like WCCO’S Mike Max seek out the very best. The votes have been tallied, and the clear winner is Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour in Afton, serving it up for more than 100 years.

“We knew people loved Selma’s and we knew it had a rich history,” Becky Nickerson with Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour said

Memories, they can be our most prized possessions.

“And when we started working on it people would stop by and share a story,” Nickerson said.

The cost of a memory usually amounts to the time it took to create it.

“One guy told me he used to ride his horse down Swede Hill, when cones were just a nickel. And Selma would make you show your nickel first,” Nickerson said.

Selma Holbert opened this place back in 1913, and sold ice cream here until her death in 1965.

“There are a lot of Selma stories around. She was a tough woman,” Nickerson said.

When Becky and Paul Nickerson purchased Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour eight years ago, they were aware that it was the oldest ice cream parlour in Minnesota.

“But I did not know the significance to it or how many people’s lives this place has touched,” Nickerson said. “And of course, all the memories people have of an ice cream parlour are usually happy memories.”

And if the nostalgia doesn’t get you, the ice cream sundaes will.

“I think it’s quality ingredients and seeing how your flavors complement each other,” Nickerson said.

With around 35 ice cream flavors and a bevy of toppings, the sundae combinations are only limited by your imagination. But if you don’t want to think that hard, here are some of their most popular offerings, starting with the dirt sundae.

“Ultimate Oreo ice cream, topped with Oreo pieces, gummy worms and homemade whipped cream,” Nickerson said.

The caramel mocha.

“Espresso ice cream, salted caramel ice cream, hot fudge, brownie pieces, caramel and whipped cream,” Nickerson said.

And you might want to pack an overnight bag if you want to finish this banana split.

“We use three different kinds of ice cream: Vanilla, strawberry and Zanzibar chocolate. Then pineapple, strawberries and chocolate syrup, topped with pecans and whipped cream,” Nickerson said.

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlous is pretty much all about taming your sweet tooth, and creating memories one scoop at a time.

“We’re proud to own Selma’s and we want to continue to help people make memories and traditions down the road,” Nickerson said.

Selma’s is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.