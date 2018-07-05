  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most adults are not getting enough exercise.

Less than a quarter of adults in the United States meet their criteria.

The CDC recommends people between 18 and 65 get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

They also recommend strength training at least twice a week.

Just 23 percent of us do that. And the study shows a lot of it has to do with where we live.

States with cold weather generally had a larger percentage of active adults than their warmer-weather counterparts.

