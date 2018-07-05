  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ed Schultz
(credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Hulu)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Broadcasting personality Ed Schultz, whose career took him from quarterbacking at a Minnesota college to national radio and television, has died. He was 64.

His son, David Schultz, tells The Associated Press that his father died of natural causes Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., where he anchored “News with Ed Schultz” on RT America, formerly Russia Today. Schultz also hosted “The Ed Show” on MSNBC from 2009 to 2015.

Schultz was a standout quarterback at Minnesota State University-Moorhead in the 1970s. He went on to a career as a sportscaster at TV and radio stations in the area around Moorhead, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

He later became a conservative radio talk show host. But he was a fiery liberal by the time he took his show into national syndication in 2004.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.