By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More information is known about a car fire that took the life of a 66-year-old woman back in April.

On April 25, Susan Jean Clark died after her car started on fire on Highway 5 in Eden Prairie.

A new report says that Clark had a flat tire that damaged the fuel filler and sparked the blaze.

When the flames shot up, Clark pulled into the highway’s median but was unable to escape the vehicle.

Authorities believe Clark was on her way to get the tire fixed.

