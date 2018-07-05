MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of woman who traveled to St. Louis County from Indiana in early June.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 40-year-old Daniel Gregory Lynn of South Bend, Ind. Authorities say it’s believed a homicide happened during the week of June 11 in Beatty Township, near Cook.

Authorities say on June 26, law enforcement in Indiana reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on a missing person investigation involving 28-year-old Christina Marie Woods of South Bend, Ind. She was reported missing in early June, and authorities believe she traveled to Minnesota.

Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office found Woods’ body on Monday in a shallow grave on a property in Beatty Township. An autopsy showed she died of homicidal violence.

Authorities are seeking Lynn in connection with Woods’ death. He is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He’s bald with a mustache, goatee and tattoos on both sides of his neck. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, and the property where Woods was found belongs to a relative of Lynn.

Authorities say Lynn was seen in the Duluth and Virginia areas after the homicide. It’s believed he returned to Indiana, but still could be in Minnesota. Anyone with information on Lynn’s whereabouts or who might have seen him should call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 742-9825.