MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a 2-year-old pit bull was shot in an apartment hallway over the weekend.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment building on the 1300 block of 13th Street Circle.

The pit bull escaped its owner’s apartment, and someone shot the dog in the hallway and left the building.

The dog survived but suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 320-258-5841.