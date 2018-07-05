MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of $25,000 is being offered in the investigation into the murder of a 60-year-old Hibbing business owner.

In July of 2017, Brian Nelson was murdered inside his home located behind his The Bottle Shop liquor store business.

It happened during the city’s Jubilee Community Festival, which is again being held this week.

No arrests have been made, despite an extensive investigation by Hibbing police.

On Thursday morning at the St. Louis County District Court, officials in Hibbing will be announcing the reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information that will help solve the case.