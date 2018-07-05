  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Nelson, Hibbing, Reward Offered
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of $25,000 is being offered in the investigation into the murder of a 60-year-old Hibbing business owner.

In July of 2017, Brian Nelson was murdered inside his home located behind his The Bottle Shop liquor store business.

It happened during the city’s Jubilee Community Festival, which is again being held this week.

No arrests have been made, despite an extensive investigation by Hibbing police.

On Thursday morning at the St. Louis County District Court, officials in Hibbing will be announcing the reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information that will help solve the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.