MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Kansas City, Missouri who police believe may be headed for the Twin Cities.

According to KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Kansas City, Amber Lynn Rewerts-Schiavoni was last seen on the Fourth of July at a Greyhound bus station.

Authorities say that she is believed to be with a 22-year-old man, Darvike D. White. The two were seen on video at the station.

They may have left on a Greyhound to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area or may still be in the Kansas City metro area.

The Lenexa Police Department believes that Amber, who was 12 at the time of her disappearance, had been coerced by Darvike.

Amber is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has dyed black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a “Sons of Anarchy” logo, black jeans, carrying a shiny blue billfold.

White is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black and blonde or red hair.

Anyone with information about Rewerts-Schiavoni’s whereabouts should call Lenexa Police at 913-477-7301 or the KC CrimeStoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.