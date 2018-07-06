MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced his endorsement Friday for Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who is running for Minnesota attorney general.

Sanders noted strong records of Congressional leadership for worker and consumer rights and Ellison’s tenure as a civil rights lawyer in his endorsement decision.

“Not only has Keith been a fierce ally of working people in Congress … he was also a former civil rights lawyer representing low-income clients,” Sanders said. “With Keith as their Attorney General, Minnesotans would have a fighter for working people, the discriminated against, and the economically oppressed.”

Sanders will also be hosting two rallies in Duluth and Minneapolis on July 13 for Ellison’s campaign.

The Minneapolis rally will be held at First Avenue, located at 701 N. 1st Ave., and the Duluth rally will take place at Denfeld High School on North 44th Avenue West. Doors at First Avenue open at 9:30 a.m. with a music kickoff at 10:15, and the Duluth rally has a start time of 3:45 p.m. with music at 4:15.