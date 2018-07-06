MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi truck driver who hit his brakes a little too hard on Interstate 494 Friday afternoon ended up causing a disturbing cargo spill.

The Minnesota State Patrol says several dead pigs fell onto the interstate just before 4:30 p.m. near the I-94 interchange.

The driver, who was carrying his load in an open-top trailer, is said to have braked hard to avoid a crash, causing the unsavory spill.

The state patrol says the driver was cited for having an unsecured load.