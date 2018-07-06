Filed Under:South Dakota

MILBANK, S.D. (AP) — A third person has died following a crash between a dump truck and SUV last month near Milbank in northeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the dump truck driver, 82-year-old Gerald Boerger, of Milbank, died Tuesday at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Both people in the SUV died at the scene June 18. They were the driver, 79-year-old Arlo Hurley, and his wife, 71-year-old Kathleen Hurley, of Big Stone City.

The department said in a statement Friday that Boerger failed to stop at a stop sign and his truck collided with the SUV on South Dakota Highway 15, about four miles north of Milbank.

The Hurleys’ obituary says they were retired educators who taught in the Mankato, Minnesota, area. They had recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.