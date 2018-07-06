MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Worthington man is dead after his pickup truck collided with a semi early Friday morning near Marshall.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:50 a.m. on Highway 91. Tracy Eugene Cummings, 55, was traveling northbound on the highway when he crossed over the median and hit a semi driven by 41-year-old Owen Lance Marcus, from Marshall.

Cummings later died from his injuries in a Sioux Falls hospital. Investigators say he was likely under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Marcus suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol is investigating.