FREDONIA, Wis. (WCCO) — It was a close call for a newlywed couple, moments after they tied the knot.

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka said their “I do’s” and promptly went to be interviewed for their wedding video.

It was then that they heard a loud crack directly above them. Out of nowhere, a large tree branch came crashing down, nearly falling right on top of the newlywed couple.

Thankfully, the bride and groom were able to dodge the tree limb and escaped with only scratches — a happy ending to an almost disastrous freak accident on their special day.