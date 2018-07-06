Filed Under:Local TV, Roseville, Roseville Police
Ramal Duante Ali (credit: Roseville Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Ramal Duante Ali was last seen at his residence on the early evening of July 1. Police say he left to go to work, but never returned.

Ali is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes, and black hair with light-brown tips.

Police say Ali may either be in the Twin Cities or in the area of Des Moines, Iowa.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-767-0640, or call 911.

