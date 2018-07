MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove man is dead after a two-car crash Friday night near Stillwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 102nd Street North and Manning Ave North in Stillwater Township.

Two people were involved: the 30-year-old victim in one vehicle, and a woman in another, who survived.

The names of the drivers have not been released, nor has the condition of the survivor.