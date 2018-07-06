ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton is heading to southwestern Minnesota to assess the damage caused by recent severe weather.

The governor will meet Friday will local officials and community members in Slayton, Walnut Grove and Balaton. He’ll be joined on his trip by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, Sen. Tina Smith, Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.

Dayton declared a state of emergency Thursday for 36 counties and the Red Lake reservation because of a persistent pattern of severe weather since June 9 that has brought waves of heavy rains, flash flooding, high winds and tornadoes to much of the state.

The storms and resulting flooding have damaged crops, roads, homes and other buildings.

Flood warnings remain out for some rivers in southern Minnesota, and some roads remain closed.

In New Ulm, officials say they are closely monitoring the current flooding, and preparing motorists for potential detours.

As of Friday morning, the Cottonwood River in New Ulm was about a foot shy of the record crest, at 19.49 feet; flood stage is 11 feet. It’s predicted to crest at 19.6 feet Friday before falling, making it the second highest crest on record.

Cottonwood River in New Ulm is cresting right now at around 19.6 feet. It will remain steady through early afternoon, then begin to fall. This crest is the 2nd highest on record. We really appreciate photos documenting the impact of the high water. https://t.co/YhLqdk3U8G #mnwx https://t.co/RstlkvYAqk — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 6, 2018

