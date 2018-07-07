MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buffalo Lake Police are searching for a 24-year-old who went missing earlier in the week.

Officials say that Adam Michael Rein was last seen leaving an establishment in Hector on Monday evening.

On Thursday, investigators were alerted of a possible vehicle that had gone off the road and into a drainage ditch.

Once the vehicle had been recovered, it was determined that it belonged to Rien, though it was unoccupied after being pulled from the water.

Crews with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Lake Police Department, Hector Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have all assisted in the search for Rien. Search efforts are ongoing.