MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing baby in North Dakota has come to a tragic end.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says the 4-month-old baby was found dead Saturday.

The baby boy went missing earlier this week with his mother. She was found Friday and was taken to a Fargo hospital. She told investigators she could not remember where she had been, or where she left her baby.

There are several warrants out for her arrest. There is no word on her current condition.

Officials say an autopsy will reveal more about how and when the baby died.