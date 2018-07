MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was found dead in an apartment west of Lake Minnetonka Saturday afternoon.

Authorities with the Minnetrista-St. Bonifacius Police Department said they responded to a call at 5:45 p.m.

At the apartment involved, on the 4000 block of Tower Street, officers found the man dead on arrival.

Police said there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

The man was not immediately identified. Police say they expect to release more information by Monday.