BOSTON (AP) — After congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned the nation with her primary win over 10-term incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley of New York, many political eyes have turned to Massachusetts.

In the state’s 7th Congressional District, a 44-year-old black Boston city councilor is mounting a primary challenge to longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano.

Ayanna Pressley counts Ocasio-Cortez as a friend and said her win challenges conventional wisdom “about who has a right to run and when, and who can win.”

Pressley and Capuano differ little on policy.

The 66-year-old Capuano said he’s effectively represented every group in the district. Pressley said leadership is about more than casting votes.

The Massachusetts contest is another reminder of the rifts tearing at the Democratic Party, with some calling for newer, more diverse leadership.

