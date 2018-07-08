MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fergus Falls Police Department officers say they are working to locate the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched for complaints of erratic driving and possible drug use, and the suspected vehicle was stopped in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Redwood Lane. As police attempted to make contact with the driver, a pursuit ensued with the vehicle reaching more than 70 mph.

The driver fled through the city of Fergus Falls, according to police, and left the roadway several times to drive through yards in residential areas.

Occupants of the vehicle, including two males and one female, began fleeing on foot following the pursuit, which ended in a wooded area to the south of the former Kmart building.

One male and the female occupant were located shortly after the pursuit. An extensive search of the area by Fergus Falls Police, Otter Trail River deputies, and K-9 units from Wadena and Clay counties was unable to locate the driver of the vehicle.

Officers are now working to establish the driver’s identity and take him into custody.