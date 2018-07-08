MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buffalo Lake Police say they have located a body they believe is the 24-year-old man who went missing last week.

Officials say that Adam Michael Rein was last seen leaving an establishment in Hector on Monday evening.

On Thursday, investigators were alerted of a possible vehicle that had gone off the road and into a drainage ditch. Once the vehicle had been recovered, it was determined that it belonged to Rien, though it was unoccupied after being pulled from the water.

On Saturday, crews said that they found a body in the drainage ditch about one mile downstream from where they located the vehicle, which they believe to be Rien. Confirmation will come from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crews with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Lake Police Department, Hector Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have all assisted in the search for Rien.