SEVERE WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Clay and Itasca counties until 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Latest update at 5:54 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Becker County until 6:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the system is producing hail and strong straight-line winds and might be able to produce a tornado.

Residents are advised to seek shelter.

Residents in much of northern Minnesota should keep their eyes on the sky Sunday evening as weather officials say possible severe storms could bring strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for nearly two dozen counties in northern Minnesota until 11 p.m.

The area affected includes Morris and Fargo in western Minnesota, Brainerd in north-central Minnesota, and Duluth along the North Shore.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the storms should intensify around sundown, which is just after 9 p.m.

The severe weather threat includes heavy rains, wind gusts of up to 70 mph, hail, and a tornado or two.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is also a possibility.

The counties under the severe thunderstorm watch are: Aitkin, Becker, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Cook , Crow Wing, Douglas, Grants, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake, Morrison, Otter Tail, St. Louis, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wedena, and Wilkin.

