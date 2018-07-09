JACKSON, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton is again assessing flood damage in southwestern Minnesota.

On Monday, he wanted to see for himself the damage brought by last week’s torrential rains.

“Crisis brings out the best in people,” the governor told residents in Jackson. “We’re here to help.”

He advised that if relief isn’t coming from the state level, residents should call him on his home phone number.

Across the region, there is damage to homes, washed-out roads, swollen rivers, and flooded fields and ballparks.

Over the weekend, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Collin Peterson also toured the damage, promising federal funds to help communities recover.

So far on Monday, Dayton visited Windom and Jackson. He also plans to stop in Blue Earth.