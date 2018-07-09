MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At times this season, it can be easy to forget that the Minnesota Lynx are the defending WNBA champions.

It’s been that kind of a weird year. Not displaying their usual level of dominance, losing the kind of games they rarely-if-ever lost in the past and yet still very much in the playoff mix at the halfway point.

WCCO’s David McCoy tries to make sense of all the ups and downs.

This might be the most unusual Lynx season this side of the decade, but don’t count coach Cheryl Reeve among the surprised.

“When you don’t pay attention to detail at both ends of the floor, you’re very up and down. Sometimes you set a good screen, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you set a good shot, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you play the scheme, sometimes you don’t. And that leads to very up and down,” Reeve said.

They started the season 3-6, then won seven in a row, then lost two out of three — to two of the worst teams in the league by scoring their two lowest point totals of the season. And sandwiched in between, beat one of the best teams in the league. A level of inconsistency, perhaps more confusing than anything.

“We dug this hole in the beginning, that now anything that we do — you know, we win seven straight, and you guys are like ‘OK cool you’re back,’” Reeve said. “And then we lose one to an Indiana team and you go ‘Whoa they’re Jekyll and Hyde. And now you’re up and down.”

“It’s a funky year. To think that how many losses we have, and we still have a chance of achieving our goals. But it’s not even about that right now. We’re just so locked in on just wanting to play at a higher level. More consistency, so you guys don’t call us names,” Reeve added.

With two days off until their next game, at bottom-feeding Indiana, a team they did just lose at home to, perhaps a chance to find it.

“Some of it is personnel, some of it is schemes. Yeah, but we’ve gotta find that way to get a little more consistent,” Reeve said.