MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Maple Grove man accused of stealing thousands of drugs while working as a pharmacist pleaded guilty to charges on Monday.

Jeffrey Grothaus, 49, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of theft by swindle in the case. He had been accused of stealing 20,000 pills of five different drugs from May 1, 2015, to Aug. 2, 2016.

Grothaus stole the pills from two pharmacies: Carlson Pharmacy in Minnetonka and Wayzata Pharmacy.

Surveillance video caught Grothaus making “adjustments” in the computer systems, and was seen taking the pills, putting them in his pocket and later putting them in his work locker.

Grothaus will be sentenced Aug. 29.