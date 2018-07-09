MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult who was last seen early Monday morning on the city’s south side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says that 21-year-old Jude O’Neal was last seen near the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue South, near Hiawatha Avenue.

O’Neal is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black curly hair and a tattoo of “612” on his right shoulder.

Anyone who’s seen O’Neal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.