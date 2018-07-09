Ryan Mayer

Professional baseball players are used to sitting through their fair share of delayed games during the course of the season. In most cases, those delays are due to weather related incidents. That wasn’t the case for Sunday’s Double-A contest between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Instead, the teams were forced to wait out an 85-minute delay caused by a swarm of bees taking over the home dugout. Carmen Benedetti, an outfielder for the Hooks, posted video of the swarm on Twitter.

Bees wanted a front row seat to the game today @MiLB pic.twitter.com/UoXTz4jrsi — Carmen Benedetti (@Carmatron32) July 8, 2018

Benedetti spoke to MiLB.com after the game and seemed pretty unfazed by the entire situation.

“Just another day in the life of a Minor Leaguer,” the 23-year-old said. “Heck, it’s not just down here, either. There have been instances with bugs swarming big league ballparks, too. But the bees are something new. We were all so surprised by it. The mosquitoes really started coming out a few days ago, but I don’t think I’ve seen a bee down here all year. They called the exterminator to take care of it.”

The teams were able to eventually take to the field once the bees had been cleared from the dugout and of course, the team’s official Twitter account had some fun with the situation.

The Hooks buzzed the Naturals for a 9-2 win on Sunday evening. RECAP: https://t.co/xux3z8FR8W pic.twitter.com/4YLzFuhwYb — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 9, 2018

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a swarm of bees invade a ballpark. Last year, the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians had a game delayed because bees had taken over the upper deck of the stadium.