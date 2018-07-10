MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in an ATV crash near Bemidji, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 8:20 a.m. to a report of an overturned ATV near the area of Nature Rd. NW and Mayflower Rd NW in Eckles Township. The location is about nine miles northwest of Bemidji.

When authorities arrived, they determined the woman operating the ATV was dead at the scene. She was identified as 42-year-old Rosalee Miles of Shevlin.

An investigation shows she was heading north on Nature Road when the ATV left the roadway, entered the ditch, hit a barb wire fence and overturned into a field next to the roadway. Authorities say Miles was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.