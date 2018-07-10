BRAINED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 60-year-old St. Paul man from a lake in north-central Minnesota.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says the man was swimming near a pontoon with others on Adney Lake when he went under the water Sunday afternoon.

Searchers were forced off the water that day because of an approaching storm, but returned Monday and found the victim in about 9 feet of water.

The victim is identified as William James Murray.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)