MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The PGA Tour announced Tuesday its tournament schedule for the 2018-19 season, which includes a stop in the Twin Cities.

The PGA agreed to a 7-year contract to have the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine host the 3M Open. It will replace the 3M Championship, which is currently a stop on the Champions Tour.

The 3M Open will be held the week of July 1-7 in 2019. That’s right, TPC Twin Cities will be hosting a PGA Tour event during the Fourth of July week in Minnesota. Practice rounds will be held early in the week, with the first round of the tournament set for Thursday, July 4.

The event will be part of the FedEx Cup, and is one of several changes to the pro golf schedule in 2019.

The PGA Championship, typically the last major tournament of the season, is moving from August to May. The Players’ Championship is also moving from May to mid-March.

The 3M Open will be held two weeks before players head across the pond for The Open Championship, which will be held in Northern Ireland in 2019.