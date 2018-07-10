Scooter Rentals Launch In Twin Cities Ahead Of Mpls. Ordinance Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An electric scooter rental company has launched in the Twin Cities right before an ordinance vote in Minneapolis that would regulate rental companies.

According to The Star Tribune, a handful of scooters from the California-based company Bird appeared in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

Commuters can use an app to use the scooters and can then leave them anywhere in the city for the next person.

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would require scooter rental companies to obtain a license to operate the business in the city.

Bird released a statement Tuesday:

“Bird is a great solution for any city that has a vision of building a community with fewer cars, less traffic, and reduced carbon emissions. Bird looks forward to working with city and community leaders to complement their framework that supports Minneapolis’ environmentally friendly transportation solutions.”