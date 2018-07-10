Video Courtesy: Margaret Still

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Waite Park say a motorist driving the wrong direction caused a crash that killed two people traveling the correction direction Monday evening.

According to Waite Park police, the incident occurred July 9 at 7:15 p.m. on Division Street West near 4th Avenue South. The investigation has determined a motorist traveling in the wrong direction on Division Street – westbound on the eastbound lane – collided head-on with another vehicle traveling eastbound in the left or inside lane.



The male driver of the vehicle traveling in the correct direction was declared deceased at the scene. A male passenger in the same vehicle later died at St. Cloud Hospital.

The male driver in the wrong-way vehicle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police say the Chevrolet El Camino that was traveling in the correct direction.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say all contributing factors and applicable charges in the case will be determined soon. Names have not been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Waite Park police at 320-251-3281.