MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Bar La Grassa

Topping the list is Bar La Grassa. Located at 800 Washington Ave. in North Loop, the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, is the most popular Italian restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,073 reviews on Yelp.

At this established favorite, expect antipasti and bruschetta, as well as dry, fresh and filled pasta dishes. Standout menu options include spaghetti with veal and pork; gnocchi with cauliflower and orange; and crab ravioli. Thirsty? Grab a glass or bottle of red or white wine to pair with your fare. You can take a look at the full menu here.

2. Broders’ Pasta Bar

Next up is Broders’ Pasta Bar, situated at 5000 Penn Ave. South in south Minneapolis. With 4.5 stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

This joint suggests you wine and dine with its variety of authentic pizza and pasta dishes and its plethora of domestic and international wine selections. Notable menu options include fried olives as a starter; gnocchi with braised rabbit; and classic spaghetti and meatballs.

Sunday through Thursday from 8–9:30 p.m., Broder’s offers a Date Night promotion that includes two pasta dishes, marinated olives, Caesar or traditional salad and a half bottle of house red or white wine for $45. Check out the full menu here.

3. Red Rabbit

Downtown’s Red Rabbit, located at 201 N. Washington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving eatery, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews.

The establishment offers daily lunch and dinner fare as well as weekend brunch and a special Social Lubricants menu. Expect light fare such as wood-grilled oysters and sharable meatballs; pasta entrees such as lasagna, tortellini and cavatelli; and meatball, chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches. A variety of pizzas, desserts and salads round out this spot’s menu.

4. Zelo

Zelo, an Italian and traditional American restaurant that offers seafood and more downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 709 Yelp reviews. Head over to 831 Nicollet Mall to see for yourself.

On the menu, offerings include walleye milanese with mashed potatoes, calamari fritti, risotto and spicy crab spaghetti with Fresno chiles. Flatbreads, soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches are also on offer. Thirsty? Zelo has a number of international and domestic white and red wines available for pairing. The full menu can be seen here.

5. Pizza Luce

And then there’s Pizza Luce, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 458 reviews. Stop by 119 N. Fourth St. to hit up the pizzeria the next time you’re looking for a freshly baked pie or other casual Italian fare.

On top of its numerous pizza options, this joint offers deli-style and parmigiana hoagies, pasta dishes and desserts. Zero in on the mostaccioli (baked penne pasta topped with mozzarella); a chicken Parmesan sandwich with onions, tomatoes and mozzarella; and the build-your-own pizza option. Pizza Luce delivers. The full menu can be seen here.