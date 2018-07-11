MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s an official dynasty. For the sixth year in a row, Charleston, South Carolina is named the #1 U.S. city by readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine.

“The jewel of the South Carolina coast has crowned our list of favorite American cities since 2013,” the magazine wrote of Charleston. “Thanks to an influx of business, Charleston is bustling with revitalized energy. A new generation of restaurateurs, helmed by Sean Brock of Husk and McCrady’s, is turning the city into an international food destination.”

Southern cities dominated, with more than half of the top 15 hailing from the region. In addition to Charleston, the magazine also cited New Orleans; Savannah, Georgia; Austin, Texas and San Antonio, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Two cities that did not make the list? Minneapolis and St. Paul.