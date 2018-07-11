MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a world premiere coming this week to Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis — “The Best Summer Ever!”

The production centers around a young boy’s relationship with his grandpa and what made it, as the title says, the best summer ever.

It’s written and performed by Minnesota’s treasured storyteller, Kevin Kling.

“I think what happens is there’s a metaphor in the play where you plant a seed you never know what’s going to grow,” Kling said. “I think that’s what happens in this play and you plant a seed a something surprising grows.”

The production has plenty of music for the whole family to sing along to, from Norwegian camps, to ice cream trucks, to interviewing a mosquito, each story takes the audience into 9-year-old Maurice’s world.

The show’s animator, Liz Howls, talked about the tireless detail she puts into every scene.

“The materials I’m using are crayon and paper, and things that a young boy might illustrate and think of in his brain,” Liz Howls said. “After I color them in I cut a lot of them out with an X-ACTO blade.”

“The Best Summer Ever!” runs through July 29. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up. Tickets for the show are $15.