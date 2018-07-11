  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Child Endangerment, DWI, Hopkins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the west metro say a driver arrested over the weekend for DWI was found with a 1-year-old child on his lap.

The Hopkins Police Department says 31-year-old Domonic Eugene Green was arrested Saturday night after a call came in saying that a man was driving an SUV with a small child on his lap.

A dedicated DWI officer found Green’s car and saw the child with him in the driver’s seat. He pulled Green over, and found an open bottle of tequila in his vehicle. A child’s car seat was in the back, and not being used.

Green was and arrested for DWI and child endangerment. He remains in the Hennepin County Jail, pending formal charges.

The child was not hurt and turned over to a relative.

