MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in southern Minnesota are advised to stay hydrated, keep in the shade or seek air conditioning as a heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for most of southern Minnesota, stretching from southwestern corner of the state, up through central Minnesota and out over the Twin Cities metro area.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, and dew points will be steamy, reaching the mid-70s. In those conditions, it’ll feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter outdoors.

Such heat can cause heat illnesses, especially for young children and the elderly, weather officials say. People who are working or exercising outside should also be cautious.

Amid the heat, residents are encouraged to keep an eye on their pets, neighbors and relatives.

Meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt says there’s a possibility for severe storms Wednesday night, especially in northern Minnesota’s Arrowhead region.

The steamy weather is expected to last through the weekend. Milder weather looks to be in store for next week.