MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man accused of hitting three kids at a playground while fleeing state troopers has pleaded guilty to charges in the case.
Kabaar Powell pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, causing great or substantial bodily harm, in the June 11 incident.
Powell was being pursued by State Troopers that morning when he veered off Dupont Avenue and onto a basketball court at a Minneapolis park, hitting three children. The pursuit reached speeds of 80 miles per hour and lasted about six minutes.
Powell blew through 22 stop signs during the pursuit and drove onto Bohanan Park, where he tore through the fence of a basketball court and hit the children without touching his brakes. Troopers found an unlicensed and loaded pistol inside his vehicle.
Kayden Peltier, 2, was completely run over, breaking his neck and pelvis, lacerating his spleen and causing brain bleeding. Lilliana Peltier, 4, had multiple abrasions, contusions as well as bleeding on the brain.
Powell will be sentenced on Aug. 16.
A GoFundMe was created to help the Peltier family with medical expenses.
