(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the west metro are advising residents to beware of mail theft.
The Minnetonka Police Department says there have been 36 incidents of mail theft in the city this year, with 11 of them happening just last month.
“Thieves are specifically targeting residential mailboxes with the flag up,” a crime alert issued Wednesday said.
Police advise residents to mail important items from a post office, a secure postal service box, or personally hand packages to a mail carrier.
Also, if residents are planning for an up-coming summer trip, they shouldn’t forget about their mail.
Police advise that residents should either have the post office hold it or a neighbor pick it up.
