MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Concordia University student can kiss his student loans goodbye thanks to the Minnesota lottery.

20-year-old Brandon Stevenson won $1 million on a Powerball ticket Wednesday night.

Stevenson picked his numbers on a lottery-app called “Jackpocket,” which launched less than two weeks ago.

The Minnesota lottery believes this is the largest mobile app payout in the country.

He is not a frequent Powerball player.

Stevenson will collect his earnings at a press conference Thursday afternoon.