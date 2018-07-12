Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Concordia University student can kiss his student loans goodbye thanks to the Minnesota lottery.
20-year-old Brandon Stevenson won $1 million on a Powerball ticket Wednesday night.
Stevenson picked his numbers on a lottery-app called “Jackpocket,” which launched less than two weeks ago.
The Minnesota lottery believes this is the largest mobile app payout in the country.
He is not a frequent Powerball player.
Stevenson will collect his earnings at a press conference Thursday afternoon.