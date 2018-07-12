SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm Watches & Warnings In Metro, Southern Minnesota
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concordia University, Lottery Winner, Powerball
(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Concordia University student can kiss his student loans goodbye thanks to the Minnesota lottery.

20-year-old Brandon Stevenson won $1 million on a Powerball ticket Wednesday night.

Stevenson picked his numbers on a lottery-app called “Jackpocket,” which launched less than two weeks ago.

The Minnesota lottery believes this is the largest mobile app payout in the country.

He is not a frequent Powerball player.

Stevenson will collect his earnings at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.