MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman has waived her right to a speedy trial, as she faces accusations of murder in two states.

Lois Riess made a brief court appearance in Fort Myers Beach, Florida Wednesday.

The judge required her to submit her finger, palm and footprints to evidence.

Riess faces the death penalty in the killing of Pamela Hutchinson.

Minnesota investigators say Riess also killed her husband, David, at their home in Blooming Prairie before fleeing back in March.

She faces fraud charges in that case while prosecutors determine if the same weapon was used in both shootings.