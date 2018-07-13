MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s president has announced that he will step down from the post in a year.

Eric Kaler announced Friday morning that he would step down effective July 1, 2019.

My decision to step down: https://t.co/237IaOE7GX — Eric W. Kaler (@PrezKaler) July 13, 2018

“This is an incredibly demanding job, essentially seven days a week, evenings and nights included, and as proud and confident of my contributions and ability as I am, I also know that the University will benefit from a fresh perspective. Quite simply, it is time,” he wrote in a statement. “All students across our five system campuses receive our support so that they can achieve their own success, their own path to a brighter future. We are, and I am, incredibly proud of them, and of our faculty and staff who support them.”

Kaler noted that his tenure at the University of Minnesota “already exceeds the national average.”

Gov. Dayton issued a statement after Kaler’s announcement:

“President Kaler has provided dedicated and principled leadership to the University of Minnesota. All of us owe him a debt of gratitude for his very important contributions to the betterment of our University and our State” Dayton said.