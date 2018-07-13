  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Northern Minnesota authorities have apprehended a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of a woman who traveled to St. Louis County from Indiana in early June.

Daniel Gregory Lynn, 40, of South Bend, Indiana, was located in Cass County, Michigan, and taken into custody Friday without incident, according to members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Michigan State Police. He is being held in Michigan’s custody pending extradition back to St. Louis County to face homicide charges.

daniel lynn mug St. Louis County Homicide Suspect Apprehended

(credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say on June 26, law enforcement in Indiana reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on a missing person investigation involving 28-year-old Christina Marie Woods, also of South Bend. She was reported missing in early June.

Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office found Woods’ body in a shallow grave on a property in Beatty Township, near Cook. An autopsy showed she died of homicidal violence.

